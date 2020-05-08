Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande may be stuck inside, but that hasn’t stopped them from recording new music together. Today, the global pop stars have revealed their new collaborative single “Stuck With U”.

Though the two are known for their upbeat numbers, “Stuck With U” sways with ease, delicacy, and a retro sound reminiscent of the ’60s. The track’s tender nature is especially fitting, given that all proceeds from the streams and sales will benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers, and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.



On Instagram, Grande gushed over the song, writing, “i can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy i am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing). this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song.”

Check out “Stuck With U” below via its video, which features fan-submitted footage filmed during lockdown.

This collaboration isn’t the first time this pop pairing has teamed up. Grande previously opened a couple of dates on Bieber’s “Believe Tour” in 2013, as well as joined him onstage for a collaborative rendition of “As Long As You Love Me” a few years later. The “7 Rings” singer also featured on a remix of the Biebs hit “What Do You Mean”. Most recently, Bieber made a surprise appearance during Grande’s 2019 Coachella set.

Grande has kept quite busy during quarantine: she performed a Broadway cover of “Still Hurting”, participated in Disney’s Singalong special, and even teased a new song. She’s next set to feature on Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica, which drops May 29th. As for Bieber, although his “Changes Tour” was postponed, he recently took part in the all-Canadian singalong of “Lean on Me”.