Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, photo via artist's Facebook

With just a week to go before the arrival of Chromatica, Lady Gaga has unveiled the album’s most highly anticipated collaboration: “Rain on Me” featuring Ariana Grande. Check it out below via its official music video.

On the new single, the two pop powerhouses take turns belting out lines like, “I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive.” The pair took a similar empowering stance in all of the track’s various promos on social media, which featured Gaga and Grande striking poses in outfits straight out of a sci-fi flick.



In an interview with Apple Music on Thursday, Gaga recalled how the partnership came together,

“I said to her, ‘OK, now everything that you care about while you sing, I want you to forget it and just sing. And by the way, while you’re doing that, I’m going to dance in front of you.’ And she was like, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God, I can’t, I can’t. I don’t know. Oh my God. OK, OK.’ And then I did it and she sang, and she started to do things with her voice that was different. And it was the joy of two artists going, ‘I see you.'”

Gaga also revealed that she was initially “too ashamed” to befriend the “7 rings” singer. “When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, ‘You’re going to be OK. Call me; here’s my number,'” recounted Gaga. “And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful. And eventually she called me on my shit… and then this friendship blossomed.”

After a minor delay, Gaga’s fifth album Chromatica is scheduled to drop May 29th. Sir Elton John and K-pop group Blackpink are also expected to appear on the Joanne follow-up, which is said to be “a return” to Gaga’s dance pop roots. For more of the LP, revisit lead single “Stupid Love”.

Recently, a large cache of confidential Gaga files was leaked by an unknown group of hackers. Next month, Gaga will join The Obamas in a virtual graduation ceremony that also includes BTS, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift.

As for Grande, she just released her Justin Bieber collaboration “Stuck With U”, as well as performed on a Broadway-themed livestream hosted by composer and friend Jason Robert Brown.