Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK Drop Collaborative Single “Sour Candy”: Stream

Lady Gaga x Blackpink

Lady Gaga will drop Chromatica tonight at midnight, and yet the blockbuster star continues to rain singles on us. This morning, she’s unveiled her collaboration with BLACKPINK: “Sour Candy”. Stream it below via YouTube.

The South Korean girl group truly takes over the track, allowing Gaga to slink her way in and out. Similar to lead single “Stupid Love” and her Ariana Grande collaboration “Rain on Me”, “Sour Candy” is another banger from the Oscar winner, proving Chromatica will bring the party to our pandemic.



As the song suggests, take a bite, take a bite below.

After a minor delay, Gaga’s fifth album Chromatica arrives tonight at midnight on May 29th. Sir Elton John is also expected to appear on the Joanne follow-up, which is said to be “a return” to Gaga’s dance pop roots.

In related news, a large cache of confidential Gaga files was leaked by an unknown group of hackers. Next month, Gaga will join The Obamas in a virtual graduation ceremony that also includes BTS, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift.