Lady Gaga Premieres New Album Chromatica: Stream

Lady Gaga

The wait for Lady Gaga’s sixth full-length album, Chromatica, is finally over. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Chromatica was originally scheduled to be released on April 10th, but was postponed until May 29th due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s Gaga’s first record since the 2017 LP Joanne, as well as the first release since scoring an Oscar for Best Original Song for A Star is Born highlight “Shallow”.



The new album features guest appearances from pop music luminaries Elton John, Ariana Grande, and K-pop band BLACKPINK. Three singles were unveiled in the lead-up to today’s release: “Stupid Love”, “Sour Heart (featuring BLACKPINK)”, and the certified bop “Rain On Me (featuring Grande)”, which we recently named Song of the Week.

Gaga and Grande celebrated “Rain on Me” on social media with a Weather Channel parody video, with the two artists caught in a downpour. “This monsoon — fuck!” said Grande, breaking character, but keeping her makeup perfectly intact. “I’d rather be dry,” replied Gaga, referencing lyrics from the single. “But at least I’m alive.”

In her cover feature for InStyle, Gaga said that, despite the heavy dance pop element, the Chromatica songs come from a personal place of healing. “I made this music, and then I listened back to all of it, and it told the story of my life like a tapestry,” the megastar said.

“I’m very proud of it because while it’s fun and celebratory, if you listen to those lyrics, you really will know my heart. It’s like the music is giving you permission to go on. Even if you’ve had the worst day ever, it’s OK to dance.” It’s a reminder we can all use during the pandemic.

If the singles are any indication, Chromatica will no doubt appear on many 2020 year-end lists. Unleash your inner Little Monster and dance in front of a mirror, pretending you’re boogieing at the club with your squad.

Chromatica Artwork:

Chromatica Tracklist:

01. Chromatica I

02. Alice

03. Stupid Love

04. Rain On Me (feat. Ariana Grande)

05. Free Woman

06. Fun Tonight

07. Chromatica II

08. 911

09. Plastic Doll

10. Sour Candy (feat. BLACKPINK)

11. Enigma

12. Replay

13. Chromatica III

14. Sine From Above (feat. Elton John)

15. 1000 Doves

16. Babylon

17. Love Me Right (Bonus Track)

18. 1000 Doves (Piano Demo) (Bonus Track)

19. Stupid Love (Vitaclub Warehouse Mix) (Bonus Track)