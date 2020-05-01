Menu
Lil Baby Releases Deluxe Edition of My Turn: Stream

Expanded release features six new tracks

by
on May 01, 2020, 12:08am
lil-baby-my-turn-deluxe-edition-stream-new-release-music
Lil Baby, photo by Nick Langlois

Lil Baby is back with the deluxe edition of My Turn. Stream the expanded effort below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Today’s deluxe collection includes six new tracks, including “All In”. These fresh recordings come just two months after the original release of My Turn, which boasts collaborations with Lil WayneFuture, Young Thug, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert. Since hitting the streets in February, that version of the album has raced to the top of the Billboard 200

Speaking on Instagram Live earlier this year, the Atlanta rapper explained the album’s self-assured title. “I called it My Turn cause I feel like everybody else had a lil turn,” he said. “It’s my turn now.”

Lil Baby recently contributed to Rich the Kid’s newest LP, but he’s also found himself in a little bit of controversy after a shooting at one of his concerts.

My Turn (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:

lil baby my turn deluxe edition cover artwork Lil Baby Releases Deluxe Edition of My Turn: Stream

My Turn (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
01. Get Ugly
02. Heatin Up (feat. Gunna)
03. How
04. Grace (feat. 42 Dugg)
05. Woah
06. Live Off My Closet (feat. Future)
07. Same Thing
08. Emotionally Scarred
09. Commercial (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
10. Forever (feat. Lil Wayne)
11. Can’t Explain
12. No Sucker (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
13. Sum 2 Prove
14. We Should (feat. Young Thug)
15. Catch The Sun (From “Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack”)
16. Consistent
17. Gang Signs
18. Hurtin
19. Forget That (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)
20. Solid
21. Social Distancing
22. All In
23. Low Down
24. Humble
25. Get Money
26. We Paid (feat. 42 Dugg)

