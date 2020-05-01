Lil Baby is back with the deluxe edition of My Turn. Stream the expanded effort below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Today’s deluxe collection includes six new tracks, including “All In”. These fresh recordings come just two months after the original release of My Turn, which boasts collaborations with Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert. Since hitting the streets in February, that version of the album has raced to the top of the Billboard 200.
Speaking on Instagram Live earlier this year, the Atlanta rapper explained the album’s self-assured title. “I called it My Turn cause I feel like everybody else had a lil turn,” he said. “It’s my turn now.”
Lil Baby recently contributed to Rich the Kid’s newest LP, but he’s also found himself in a little bit of controversy after a shooting at one of his concerts.
My Turn (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:
My Turn (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
01. Get Ugly
02. Heatin Up (feat. Gunna)
03. How
04. Grace (feat. 42 Dugg)
05. Woah
06. Live Off My Closet (feat. Future)
07. Same Thing
08. Emotionally Scarred
09. Commercial (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
10. Forever (feat. Lil Wayne)
11. Can’t Explain
12. No Sucker (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
13. Sum 2 Prove
14. We Should (feat. Young Thug)
15. Catch The Sun (From “Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack”)
16. Consistent
17. Gang Signs
18. Hurtin
19. Forget That (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)
20. Solid
21. Social Distancing
22. All In
23. Low Down
24. Humble
25. Get Money
26. We Paid (feat. 42 Dugg)