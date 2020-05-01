Lil Baby, photo by Nick Langlois

Lil Baby is back with the deluxe edition of My Turn. Stream the expanded effort below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Today’s deluxe collection includes six new tracks, including “All In”. These fresh recordings come just two months after the original release of My Turn, which boasts collaborations with Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert. Since hitting the streets in February, that version of the album has raced to the top of the Billboard 200.



Speaking on Instagram Live earlier this year, the Atlanta rapper explained the album’s self-assured title. “I called it My Turn cause I feel like everybody else had a lil turn,” he said. “It’s my turn now.”

Lil Baby recently contributed to Rich the Kid’s newest LP, but he’s also found himself in a little bit of controversy after a shooting at one of his concerts.

My Turn (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:

My Turn (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

01. Get Ugly

02. Heatin Up (feat. Gunna)

03. How

04. Grace (feat. 42 Dugg)

05. Woah

06. Live Off My Closet (feat. Future)

07. Same Thing

08. Emotionally Scarred

09. Commercial (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

10. Forever (feat. Lil Wayne)

11. Can’t Explain

12. No Sucker (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

13. Sum 2 Prove

14. We Should (feat. Young Thug)

15. Catch The Sun (From “Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack”)

16. Consistent

17. Gang Signs

18. Hurtin

19. Forget That (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)

20. Solid

21. Social Distancing

22. All In

23. Low Down

24. Humble

25. Get Money

26. We Paid (feat. 42 Dugg)