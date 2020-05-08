Lil Durk Reveals New Album Just Cause Y’all Waited 2: Stream

Lil Durk, photo via artist's Facebook

Lil Durk has dropped his new album, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2. The collection is streaming down below via Apple Music and Spotify.

This new effort boasts a big-name collaboration with Lil Baby and Polo G (“3 Headed Goat”). G Herbo also appears on a single called “Chiraq Demons”, while Gunna drops in on “Gucci Gucci”.



The 15-track LP serves as the sequel to Lil Durk’s 2018 mixtape Just Cause Y’all Waited. It also comes less than a year after his Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 full-length, which featured 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Meek Mill.

According to a recent interview with Forbes, the new album’s title is also a reference to a forthcoming release from Lil Durk. “My next project was going to be with Metro Boomin,” the Chicago-bred rapper explained. “We can’t really move forward because everybody’s in the house or social distancing. I’ve already got the music. The title is based off everybody waiting on Metro — Just Cause Y’all Waited 2.”

In between recording new music, Lil Durk has been doing his part to support his community during this pandemic. Last month, the MC provided free meals to healthcare workers at Chicago’s Rush Hospital.

Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 Artwork:

Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 Tracklist:

01. Different Meaning

02. Street Affection

03. 3 Headed Goat (feat. Lil Baby and Polo G)

04. All Love

05. Gucci Gucci (feat. Gunna)

06. Viral Moment

07. 248

08. Triflin Hoes

09. Internet Sensation

10. Street Prayer

11. Chiraq Demons (feat. G Herbo)

12. Doing Too Much

13. Broke Up in Miami

14. Turn Myself In

15. Fabricated