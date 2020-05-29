Lil Yachty, photo by Philip Cosores

Lil Yachty is sailing into the weekend with his star-studded new album, Lil Boat 3. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The Atlanta MC’s fourth studio effort comes almost two years after Nuthin’ 2 Prove. It’s also the third and final installment in his Lil Boat series, following 2016’s debut project and Lil Boat 2 in 2018.



For the 19-track project, Lil Yachty brought onboard a dream team of hip-hop’s most prominent artists, such as Drake, ASAP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and Future. Also appearing on Lil Boat 3 are Tierra Whack, Mike Will Made-It, DaBaby, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Lil Keed.

Lil Yachty teased the LP with a handful of early singles, including “Oprah’s Bank Account”, which featured a video in which the rapper actually impersonated Oprah.

In recent months, Lil Yachty guested in the video for Drake and Future’s “Life is Good” collaboration, as well as featured on Chance the Rapper’s “Atlanta House Freestyle”.

Lil Boat 3 Artwork:

Lil Boat 3 Tracklist:

01. Top Down

02. Wock in Stock

03. Split/Whole Time

04. T.D. (feat. A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Tierra Whack)

05 Pardon Me (feat. Future and Mike Will Made-It)

06. Demon Time (feat. Draft Day)

07. Black Jesus

08. From Down Bad

09. Love Jones

10. Can’t Go

11. Oprah’s Bank Account (feat. DaBaby and Drake)

12. Range Rover Power Sports Truck (feat. Lil Keed)

13. Lemon Head

14. Don’t Forget

15. Up There Music

16. Westside

17. Till the Morning (feat. Lil Durk and Young Thug)

18. Whew’ Chile

19. Concrete Boys