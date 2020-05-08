Muse’s Matt Bellamy Releases New Solo Song “Tomorrow’s World”: Stream

Matt Bellamy, photo by David Brendan Hall

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has shared his second-ever solo song, and its release couldn’t be more timely. The one-off single is titled “Tomorrow’s World” and finds the veteran rocker holding onto optimism despite these incredibly trying times.

“Your body is stronger/ Your mind is a wonder/ Your heart is so full of love,” Bellamy sings over a layer of piano and strings, steadfastly focusing on the positive in his life. “Don’t you waste it… Look to tomorrow.”



In a statement, the UK musician said that today’s offering “captures my mood and feelings whilst in lockdown.” He continued,

“I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future. The song title comes from an old BBC TV show called ’Tomorrow’s World,” which I watched as a child in the 1980s and always enjoyed the wild futuristic predictions of what life would be like now. It all seems rather lovely, comforting and naive in retrospect and reminds me that none of us ever really know what the future holds.”

Stream the lyric video for “Tomorrow’s World” below.

Bellamy’s debut solo track was “Pray (High Valyrian)”, which appeared on the 2019 Game of Thrones-inspired album For the Throne. In recent months, he’s been putting out new music with alt-rock supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club. Late last year, Muse celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Showbiz.

“Tomorrow’s World” Artwork: