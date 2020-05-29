beabadoobee and Jay Som Join No Rome on New Single “Hurry Home”: Stream

beabadoobee, No Rome (photo by Telle Ramos), Jay Som

Two years ago, No Rome scored a hit with “Narcissist”, a single featuring The 1975. The London-based songwriter and producer is now releasing another guest-heavy track in “Hurry Home”, which boasts assists from fellow Filipino artists beabadoobee and Jay Som.

On the new collaboration, the three young talents take turns airing out their frustrations over a relationship that’s barely hanging on by a thread. “You’ve been running around my mind for a couple of weeks/ Guess that’s why it’s hard for me to fall asleep,” beabadoobee opens, while Jay Som’s later verse sees her finding “it hard to know that/ I can’t replace you yet.” An aching No Rome handles the chorus, determinedly singing, “I want to see you but it’s gonna hurt/ We got some problems but we’ll make it work.”



Musically, “Hurry Home” smoothly melds the sounds of each artist. There’s bits of lo-fi bedroom pop and indie rock to be plucked, as well as chillwave-like atmospherics courtesy of No Rome and co-producer George Daniel of The 1975. Hear the whole thing below.

No Rome’s previous single, “Trust 3000”, featured Charil XCX and Brockhampton associate Dijon. Last year also gave us Anak Ko from Jay Som, one of the best albums of 2019.