Rhye Cherishes the “Beautiful” Things in Life on New Song: Stream

Rhye, photo by Emma Marie Jenkinson

Almost exactly one year ago, Rhye gave us his eight-track project Spirit The alternative R&B artist also known as Mike Milosh is back today with his first release of 2020, “Beautiful”.

Plenty has changed in the last 12 months, and anxieties are at an all-time high, but Rhye is intent on finding and relishing the brightest spots in his life. One of those is his partner, whom he highlights throughout the soothing “Beautiful”: “Oh I feel so good inside/ Oh I feel so free/ With you by my side/ Beautiful, woman, oh babe/ Spend some time with me.”



In a press statement, Rhye explained how his partner has been helping him cope with the pandemic. “As we all share in this collective crazy moment that is quarantine, there are many ways to deal with the isolation, many ways we can truly fall into ourselves,” he said.

“For me, celebrating the beauty that is my partner has been a huge inspiration for me and a saving grace. Beauty is something we truly need to be open to in this moment. Find it in music, art, your loved ones, or yourself.”

The single comes paired with a visualizer showing various scenes of beauty. Stream it below and look out for more Rhye news “in the coming weeks.”

“Beautiful” Artwork: