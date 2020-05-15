Rico Nasty Shares Cute Ode to “My Little Alien”: Stream

Rico Nasty, photo by Blair Brown for Fenty

Rico Nasty flaunted her nasty bite on brawny, edgy singles like “Hard” and “Lightning”. Today, the young rapper is showing us a more kid-friendly side to her flow on “My Little Alien”, her contribution to the new Scooby-Doo movie.

On the cute trap-pop treat, Rico talks about an unconventional and literal otherworldly crush. “You’re my little alien/ You came down from out of the sky/ People don’t know what you are/ And I couldn’t explain it if I tried,” she sing-raps on the chorus. It might be a stretch to dub it a “love is love” tune in time for Pride month, but Rico did just DJ one of the hottest queer Zoom raves this week.



Hear it for yourself below, followed by the full soundtrack for Scoob!, which also features Best Coast covering the classic Scooby-Doo theme song.

In related Rico Nasty news, she and IDK recently represented their DMV roots on “495”. The Anger Management rapper also appeared on a 100 gecs remix of “Ringtone” featuring Charli XCX.