Sia Shares New Song “Together” from Upcoming Directorial Debut: Stream

Sia, photo by Tonya Brewer

Sia’s last proper album, This is Acting, hit shelves more than four years ago. The pop superstar has been quite busy since then, though — and not just with her music. Not only is she working on the soundtrack to a movie she herself directed, she has also expanded her own family by adopting two 18-year-old boys.

Marking Sia’s feature directorial debut, the forthcoming film is called Music. Co-written by Sia and children’s author Dallas Clayton, it’s based on a short story the singer penned in 2007. The story follows the life of an autistic teenager (Maddie Ziegler) who is cared for by her drug-dealing half-sister (Kate Hudson). If you’ll recall, actor and dancer Ziegler often appears in Sia’s music videos, including the now-classic clip for “Chandelier”, one of the best hits of the 2010s.



Sia recorded 10 new songs for the soundtrack, which will also serve as her next full-length album. Today, the Australian artist is previewing the effort with “Together”. The track was co-written with pop maestro Jack Antonoff (Lorde, Taylor Swift), who also served as producer alongside Jesse Shatkin (Kelly Clarkson, One Direction).

“Together” comes with a colorful, joyful music video starring the three Music principals: Ziegler, Hudson, and Leslie Odom Jr (of Hamilton fame). Another of the film’s stars, the great Hector Elizondo, also appears in a cameo at the end. Check out the clip ahead.

As for the exciting adoption news, Sia made the official announcement on Tuesday during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. The 44-year-old artist said she adopted her two teenage sons just as they were about to leave foster care.

“I actually adopted two sons last year,” the Grammy-nominated artist revealed. “They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now. They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.”

Sia added that they are “both finding it pretty difficult” in quarantine. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

Find the “Together” video and the SiriusXM interview below.

Music is due for release this September. “Together” follows Sia’s BTS collaboration from earlier this year, as well as her COVID-19 benefit single “Saved My Life”, co-written with Dua Lipa.