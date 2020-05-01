Menu
Superchunk Release New Live Album Only in My Dreams – Live in Tokyo 2009: Stream

The 18-track LP benefits NC Community Bail Fund of Durham and Durham FEAST

on May 01, 2020, 10:56am
Superchunk, photo by Heather Kaplan

Indie rock veterans Superchunk have released a new live album called Only in My Dreams – Live in Tokyo 2009. It’s available to stream below.

As indicated by its title, the collection was recorded while the band was on tour in Japan 11 years ago. There are 18 songs altogether, including fan favorites off 1991’s No Pocky for KittyOn the Mouth from 1993, and 1995’s Hyper Enough. The band also played its debut single, 1990’s “Slack Motherf*cker”, as well as a fitting cover of “Tokyo” by Telekinesis.

“We LOVE playing shows in Japan, and when we went in 2009, it had been 8 years since the previous tour there,” frontman Mac McCaughan remarked in a statement. “We were excited, the crowds were warm and ecstatic. Luckily, our sound guy Luc recorded this show from Tokyo at O-West, where we happened to cover the song ‘Tokyo’ by our friends Telekinesis. Enjoy!”

Live in Tokyo is available for purchase through Bandcamp, which again is waiving its cut of sales today in order to better support artists during this pandemic. Superchunk have chosen to donate all their proceeds to both the NC Community Bail Fund of Durham and Durham FEAST. The live album will hit other digital streaming platforms next Friday, May 8th.

Only in My Dreams: Live in Tokyo 2009 Artwork:

Only in My Dreams: Live in Tokyo 2009 Tracklist:
01. Throwing Things
02. Learned to Surf
03. Cool
04. I Guess I Remembered Wrong
05. Detroit Has a Skyline
06. Art Class (Song for Yayoi Kusama)
07. For Tension
08. Punch Me Harder
09. Hello Hawk
10. Crossed Wires
11. Tiny Bombs
12. Driveway to Driveway
13. The First Part
14. Precision Auto
15. Tokyo
16. Cast Iron
17. Slack Motherf*cker
18. Hyper Enough

