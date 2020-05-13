The 1975 Pay Tribute to Their Friends on New Song “Guys”: Stream

The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond

The 1975 are now just weeks away from the release of their new album, Notes on a Conditional Form. In anticipation, they’re sharing yet another single in “Guys”, and it’s dedicated to some very special people.

While last month’s “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” saw Matt Healy indulge in salacious conversations with a significant other, today’s offering is focused entirely on the British band’s close buddies.



“It came quite easy, that song,” Healy told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “but I think I just wanted to write a love letter to friendship, as opposed to every love song being about our romantic relationships. I think that our friendships are obviously our most formative relationships.” He added, “So shout out to the homies.”

Stream the smooth cut below, and then head here to hear Healy’s full interview.

“Guys” was reportedly one of the last tracks recorded for Notes, which has also been previewed with “Me & You Together Song”, “The Birthday Party”, “People”, and the Phoebe Bridgers-featuring “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America”. After much delay, the follow-up to 2019’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships is set to finally arrive May 22nd.

Last week, The 1975 were honored with a virtual tribute concert featuring Bridgers, beabadoobee, and former Artists of the Month Clairo and Rina Sawayama.