The Growlers Imagine a “Dream World” on New Single: Stream

The Growlers, photo via artist's Facebook

Between the nonstop COVID-19 news cycle and Trump’s daily buffoonery, one could certainly use a little distraction from reality. The Growlers are here to provide just that with their new song “Dream World”.

On the track, the Southern California garage rockers invite listeners to imagine an alternate universe that’s safe, secure, and rich in hope. It’s in this better place where frontman Brooks Nielsen is “not as scared as I was before” and “not afraid of love anymore.” Over jaunty and buoyant piano, he later assures that “You can find love in the middle of a war.”



Listen to “Dream World” down below, which was co-produced and co-written by Nielsen and the band’s guitarist Matt Taylor. The track is The Growlers’ first release since their Natural Affair album from 2019.