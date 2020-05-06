Weezer Dedicate New Song “Hero” to Frontline Workers: Stream

Weezer, photo by Sean Murphy

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Weezer have been forced to postpone their new metal-inspired album, Van Weezer. A new release date hasn’t been given yet, but Rivers Cuomo & co. are making it up to their patient fans by sharing a fresh single titled “Hero”.

Although Weezer are suckers for a darn good cover, today’s offering is not plucked from Mariah Carey’s catalog. “Hero” instead finds them amplifying their KISS and Metallica fandom for a cut rife with sharp, shredding guitars and a blaring, arena-ready chorus.



The new song comes paired with an official music video shot during quarantine. It features footage of the band while on lockdown — Cuomo is sporting an interesting mustache these days — but more importantly pays tribute to the real heroes: frontline workers. “This one is for the stay at home dreamers, the zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers,” a statement reads.

Watch Weezer’s “Hero” clip below. To coincide with the track, Weezer have teamed with Postmates to deliver meals to healthcare workers at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles.

The US leg of Weezer’s “Hella Mega Tour” with Green Day and Fall Out Boy appears to still be on for now, despite their European and Asian dates being canceled because of COVID-19. Fans will want to keep their eyes peeled for additional Weezer news, as the group promises “more surprises getting announced later this week ;).”