Woods Return with New Album Strange to Explain: Stream

Woods, photo by Alex Bleeker

Indie folk rockers Woods are back with a new album called Strange to Explain. Hear the entire effort below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out via their own Woodsist label, Strange to Explain marks the group’s 11th (!) full-length to date. In the time since their last LP, 2017’s Love is Love, Woods frontman Jeremy Earl became a father, and guitarist Jarvis Taveniere relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, turning the group bicoastal. The two bandmates also helped produce David Berman’s first and only album as Purple Mountains.



According to a statement, the new record’s 11 tracks — including lead single “Where Do You When You Dream?” — serve a “sweet reflection for the 15-year-old band, bouncing back to earth as something hopeful and weird and resolute.”

Strange to Explain Artwork:

Strange to Explain Tracklist:

01. Next to You and the Sea

02. Where Do You Go When You Dream?

03. Before They Pass By

04. Can’t Get Out

005. Strange to Explain

06. The Void

07. Just to Fall Asleep

08. Fell so Hard

09. Light of Day

10. Be There Still

11. Weekend Wind