Suicide Silence Announce Plans for Virtual World Tour

Suicide Silence, photo by Hristo Shindov

With the concert industry shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bands are coming up with new and creative ways to present live music to their fans. Case in point: Suicide Silence have just announced plans for a “Virtual World Tour”, in which they will play streaming concerts for select geographic areas.

Each performance will feature the band playing a full set professionally filmed by multiple cameras, followed by a Q&A session. The shows will be geo-gated, meaning only people within a certain radius of the city on the virtual tour stop will be able to purchase tickets to view that concert.



The band has not unveiled an itinerary yet, but expects to launch the tour with virtual shows in New York and Los Angeles in June. Fans in each market will be able to purchase merchandise unique to that particular show. In addition, fans who buy tickets to a particular city’s concert will be able to make setlist requests.

Regarding their “Virtual World Tour”, Suicide Silence issued the following statement:

With touring conditions as they are we want to give these local metal communities a place to come together & experience a new type of Suicide Silence show. The ability for us to schedule a performance anywhere around the world with each market’s time zone in mind will be a huge positive. We’ll be able to play for places we’ve only been to once twice or maybe never before & no one other than them will ever get to see that particular performance. While we plan to begin with markets where we had to cancel or postpone recent shows we’ll certainly keep all market requests in mind & add shows around the globe accordingly. Of course once we’re able to properly tour without extreme audience restrictions we’ll book as many shows as physically possible. Until then we’ll be offering up a variety of unique virtual experiences & we can’t wait for this all to kick off!”

Suicide Silence released their latest album, Become the Hunter, on February 14th. Just last week, they unveiled the track “Overlord”, a previously unreleased B-side from the the LP.

The California deathcore band was supposed to tour with Jinjer and Toothgrinder this spring, but that outing was postponed due to the pandemic.