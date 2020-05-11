Supreme Launches New Daniel Johnston Clothing Line

Daniel Johnston (photo by Amy Price) and Supreme's clothing line

Premier streetwear company Supreme is launching a new clothing line inspired by legendary singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston, who passed away last year.

The Spring 2020 collection will feature Johnston’s own original and distinct artwork emblazoned on plaid shirts, sweatshirts, and t-shirts. The lo-fi musician’s illustrations will also appear on outerwear pieces and beanies.



This new line, seen below, will be available for purchase online beginning Thursday, May 14th. It marks the third time Supreme has released Johnston-focused clothes; as Complex points out, similar lines were launched back in 2012 and 2015.

Supreme recently partnered with My Bloody Valentine for a new line of products. Other previous collaborations include Neil Young, Lou Reed, and David Lynch. Morrissey also once featured in a Supreme ad campaign — though much to his dismay.

Johnston died September 2019 at the age of 58 after suffering from a heart attack. The songwriting icon was remembered by Wilco, Built to Spill, Nick Cave, and many more.