Switchfoot, photo via artist's Facebook

In addition to writing new music, artists have been spending plenty of their quarantine time covering songs they hold dear. We’ve seen James Blake take on Joni Mitchell, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo put his spin on Nirvana, and Incubus’ Brandon Boyd take a crack at Beach House. Switchfoot, the alt-rock outfit best known for that one 2004 Christian chart-topper, are also following suit with a new covers EP, though it features some very unexpected selections.

Simply titled Covers, the upcoming effort sees Switchfoot branching out beyond their religious rock to reimagine originals by Frank Ocean (“Swim Good”), Vampire Weekend (“Harmony Hall”), and Harry Styles (“Lights Up”). There are also renditions of “Lucky Man” by The Verve and “Sick Boy” by The Chainsmokers.



In a statement about the EP’s variety, Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman said that this “diverse collection of songs is an attempt to express a truly universal language that reaches outside the confines of my own home, an openhanded embrace of all of the unique idiosyncrasies within the human tribe.” He added, “There is a commonality in melody, and rhythm, and lyric, and truth that speaks to me even from someone who might look different than myself. This is the beauty of music: it can take us around the world, even when we’re quarantined at home.”

To preview the release, the California group is sharing their cover of Ocean’s “Swim Good”, a 2011 Nostalgia, Ultra single that also featured Tyler, the Creator. Hear it for yourself down below.

The digital-only Covers is due out June 19th via Fantasy Records and is already available for pre-order. To coincide, Switchfoot have announced a drive-in concert at Petco Park in their hometown of San Diego. Taking place June 7th, it marks California’s first concert since shutdown orders were imposed in March. Proceeds will benefit Feeding San Diego, and more information can be found here.

Covers Artwork:

Covers Tracklist:

01. Swim Good (Frank Ocean)

02. Harmony Hall (Vampire Weekend)

03. Stupid Deep (Jon Bellion)

04. Lucky Man (The Verve)

05. Lights Up (Harry Styles)

06. Sick Boy (The Chainsmokers)