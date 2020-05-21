Sylvester Stallone to Host Rocky Watch Party Screening

Rocky (MGM)

“It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” Those words feel particularly relevant in 2020, which makes it the perfect time to revisit the start of the Rocky Balboa story — and you can do it with Philly’s Finest himself. Today, Sylvester Stallone will be hosting a livestream screening of Rocky on Facebook.

To launch Creative Artists Agency’s (CAA) new weekly series “Screening Room with the Stars”, Stallone will be on hand to watch the 1976 classic with fans. The initiative will see a new film stream every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on the movies’ respective studio’s Facebook page, so Rocky will be screened on MGM’s page. Next week will find screenwriter and star Nia Vardalos hosting a viewing of My Big Fat Greek Wedding.



In addition to answering questions and interacting with fans live, Stallone will encourage viewers to donate to coronavirus charities. Organizations benefiting from the initiative include the World Health Organization, #FirstRespondersFirst, DonorsChoose, and America’s Food Fund.

“We are grateful to the big-hearted clients and studios who have made these special experiences happen on Facebook,” said CAA president Richard Lovett in a statement. “We hope audiences have a great time revisiting these classic movies in the company of the stars.”