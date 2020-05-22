System of Down, Faith No More, and Korn Announce Rescheduled Dates for Joint Shows

System of a Down (photo by Raymond Ahner), Faith No More (publicity), Korn (photo by Jon Hadusek)

System of a Down, Faith No More, and Korn were set to join forces for a couple of the most anticipated concerts of the year, but were forced to postpone the shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they’ve just announced rescheduled dates for the concerts.

The shows would have taken place tonight (May 22nd) and tomorrow (May 23rd) at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, but now they’ll happen on May 21st and May 22nd of 2021. Original support acts Helmet and Russian Circles will also be on board for the rescheduled concerts, billed as “Five Bands, Two Nights of Galactic Proportions.”



A full statement from System of a Down on Instagram reads, “We’re excited to announce that the rescheduled dates for our double-header with Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and Russian Circles have been confirmed for May 21 & 22, 2021. Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. We look forward to bringing this weekend to life next year when it is safe for our fans, crew, and venue staff. Thank you for your patience and understanding.⁣ For refund inquiries, please visit livenation.com/refund.”

Separately, Faith No More and Korn are scheduled to embark on a co-headlining North American tour in early August. So far, there’s been no announcement regarding the status of that outing.