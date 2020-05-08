Taylor Swift’s City of Lover Concert Special Coming to ABC

Taylor Swift's City of Lover Concert

Like all other major touring artists, Taylor Swift won’t be performing any of her planned concerts this year due to the pandemic. Fortunately for her fans, they will still have a chance to see the pop star “live” when the Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert special airs next weekend on ABC.

The special will premiere on Sunday, May 17th at 10:00 p.m. EDT, and will be available on demand, on Hulu, and on Disney+ the following day. City of Lover captures Swift’s intimate performance at Paris’ 2,000-capacity L’Olympia Theater from September 9th, 2019. The show featured the live debuts to a number of songs off her latest album, Lover, which had come out two weeks prior.



Airing immediately following the American Idol season finale, the hour-long special will likely leave out some of the 76-minute set. However, it will also include behind-the-scenes moments with the Grammy-winner as she prepared for the Paris performance.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment’s VP of Talent and Booking, Eric Avram, said, “While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC.”

Watch a trailer for City of Lover below, as well as the live acoustic video for “The Man” filmed at the L’Olympia show.

Earlier this year, Swift released her Miss Americana documentary on Netflix.