Temuera Morrison, Actor who Played Jango Fett, Joins The Mandalorian as Boba Fett

Bobba Fett

It’s the worst kept secret in the galaxy, but Boba Fett did not die in that sarlacc pit. Now THR is reporting that the notorious bounty hunter will appear in The Mandalorian Season 2, and he’ll be played by a familiar face (helmet?): Temuera Morrison, who scowled his way through Attack of the Clones as Boba’s clone dad Jango Fett.

At one point, Disney and Lucasfilm were developing a Boba Fett standalone movie, but that project got canned after Solo disappointed. It’s no surprise that they managed to work the fan-favorite character back into the timeline, and indeed, obsessive Star Wars fans will argue that Boba Fett has already returned. (Spoilers to follow, but then, you already clicked on an article with a spoiler right in the title, so don’t complain now.)



The Mandalorian Season 1 episode “The Gunslinger” featured a mysterious figure hunching over the body of assassin Fennec Shand. This humanoid creature wore a cape and some very suggestive spurs — perhaps the same spurs that click-clacked through the halls of The Empire Strikes Back? Probably — Disney loves cameos from original trilogy characters to a fault. At this point, it would be a huge surprise if the events of “The Gunslinger” don’t play at least a small part in Season 2.

Over the last six weeks, Disney has kept up a steady stream of Season 2 leaks. First came the news that Rosario Dawson will play Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan Ahsoka Tano, and then it was announced that Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) will both direct Season 2 episodes. The Mandalorian returns in October, and Season 3 is already in the works. That’s a long time to wait, but you could tide yourself with the official Baby Yoda record (ok, it’s a technically The Child Die-Cut Vinyl) or the new The Mandalorian docuseries on Disney Plus.