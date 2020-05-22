The 1975 Finally Release New Album Notes on a Conditional Form: Stream

The 1975, photo by Mara Palena

By this point, our calendars are filled with crossed reminders of the release date for The 1975’s new album. After two years and multiple delays, the circle finally takes the square: The 1975 have today released Notes on a Conditional Form.

The follow-up to the truly excellent 2018 effort A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships was formally announced last summer with an expected due date of February 21st, 2020. Work didn’t progress as anticipated, however, and a month before the release it was pushed to April 24th. Then the full-length faced another hitch along with the rest of the world when the pandemic hit, forcing The 1975 to delay it once again until today, May 22nd.



In her review of the album, Consequence of Sound contributor Samantha Small said that the diverse record is both a fitting conclusion to The 1975’s Music for Cars era and a quintessential collection for the coronavirus epoch. “Seething with paranoia, charges of revolution, and above all, honesty, The 1975 provide a semblance of comfort during a, drum roll please, ‘unprecedented time’ that truly affects everyone,” Small writes. “This album is just as much for [frontman] Matty [Healy] and me as it is for you.”

The 1975 filled the long wait for Notes on a Conditional Form with numerous singles, including opener “The 1975” with Greta Thunberg, “Me & You Together Song”, “Frail State of Mind”, “The Birthday Party”, “People”, the Phoebe Bridgers-aided “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America”, “Boys”, and “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” featuring FKA twigs. That’s a lot of previews, but there are still plenty more songs on the 22-track LP, so stream it in full below.

[editors-picks

Earlier in the month, a number of artists honored The 1975 with a virtual tribute concert. Participants included former Artists of the Month Bridgers, Clairo, and Rina Sawayama, as well as beabadoobee, Pale Waves, and Cavetown.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Notes on a Conditional Form Artwork:

Notes on a Conditional Form Tracklist:

01. The 1975

02. People

03. The End (Music for Cars)

04. Frail State of Mind

05. Streaming

06. The Birthday Party

07. Yeah I Know

08. Then Because She Goes

09. Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America

10. Roadkill

11. Me & You Together Song

12. I Think There’s Something You Should Know

13. Nothing Revealed / Everything Denied

14. Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)

15. Shiny Collarbone

16. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

17. Playing On My Mind

18. Having No Head

19. What Should I Say

20. Bagsy Not in Net

21. Don’t Worry

22. Guys