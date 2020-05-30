The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews Play Banding Together Benefit Livestream: Watch

Banding Together with Brandi Carlile (photo by Ben Kaye), The Avett Brothers (photo by Philip Cosores), and Dave Matthews

Breckenridge Brewery is today (May 30th) presenting Banding Together, a benefit livestream concert supporting the Colorado Music Relief Fund. Airing from 8:00 p.m. EDT-11:00 p.m. EDT, the event is available via YouTube, 97.3 KBCO, and CBSN Denver. Tune in below.

Hosted by KBCO Morning Show host Bret Saunders and CBS4 anchor Jim Benemann, the livestream will feature performances from The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Jack Johnson, Marcus Mumford, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, The Lumineers, Michael Franti, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sam Bush, The String Cheese Incident, and Nick and Helen Forster.



In addition to the music, there will be “storytelling by musicians, crew members, industry members, and Colorado personalities.” Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir will hold a conversation with former CO Governor John Hickenlooper, while Rateliff and Mumford will chat with each other from across the Atlantic.

The event benefits the CMRF, established by a partnership between the State of Colorado and the Colorado Creative Industries to provide relief funds to local music industry professionals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Donations can be made via the Banding Together website, and sponsor Breckenridge Brewery has pledged to match up to $50,000 raised.

CMFR is also presenting an online charity auction featuring Rateliff’s signed guitar and harmonica, an in-home concert from Rateliff accompanied by a meal cooked by The Night Sweats’ keyboardist/chef Mark Shusterman, drum lessons from Galactic’s Stanton Moore, and a John Denver custom Rockmount shirt. You can bid on items via CMFR.