The Eagles Postpone “Hotel California Tour” Until 2021

The Eagles, photo by George Holz

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Eagles initially postponed their “Hotel California Tour” until the fall. But as it becomes increasingly clear that live music won’t return to its full capacity until next year, the band has now decided to scrap those plans and push the dates back to 2021.

The lineup of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill will make up postponed shows in Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, St. Paul, Dallas, and Phoenix in September and October 2021. Tickets to the rescheduled concerts will be honored for the new dates.



Each night’s concert will feature a full performance of 1976’s Hotel California, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. local time, with a brief intermission.

The Eagles 2021 Tour Dates:

09/16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center