10 Cloverfield Lane Quarantines with Psychological Terror

The Horror Virgin - 10 Cloverfield Lane

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“Don’t leave me! You don’t know what’s out there!”

Something has happened. The air is toxic and we don’t think it’s safe to go outside. So, grab your bottle opener, your barrel full of acid, and meet us in the bunker for 10 Cloverfield Lane. Let us know if you want us to french braid your hair.

We’ll marvel at the fantastic performances, speculate on character backstories, and decipher how this film fits into the overall Cloverfield Universe. The conversation takes a heavy turn as we discuss power dynamics, emotional manipulation, and abusive relationships. We’ll also talk a little bit about aliens.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

Jenn’s Links

— The 10 Cloverfield Lane backlash is missing the point

—The Director of 10 Cloverfield Lane Explains All About That Wild Ending

— Digging Deep: 10 Cloverfield Lane

— Cycle Of Abuse