Paranormal Activity 2 Gives Pool Cleaners a Fighting Chance

The Horror Virgin - Paranormal Activity 2

“I don’t know if the house is haunted, but I hope it is.”

Something strange is happening in the podloft. The front door keeps opening by itself, our favorite necklace is missing, and our pool cleaner keeps escaping. Grab your night light and join The Horror Virgin crew for Paranormal Activity 2.

Topics range from creative prequel/sequel retconning, stellar dog and baby acting, and why you probably shouldn’t use a Ouija board to flirt with your girlfriend. We’ll also marvel at the pool cleaner who just may be the BB-8 of this franchise.

