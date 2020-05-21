Charlize Theron Leads an Immortal Crew in Trailer for Netflix’s The Old Guard: Watch

The Old Guard (Neflix) Photo Credit: AIMEE SPINKS/NETFLIX ©2020

Tired of Marvel and DC? Perhaps The Old Guard is for you. The forthcoming adaptation of the Image Comics title is certainly left of the dial and follows a bunch of centuries-old mercenaries who realize their immortality is no longer a secret. The blockbuster drops on Netflix this summer on July 10th, and today they’ve dropped its first trailer.

Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor lead an eclectic cast that also includes If Beale Street Could Talk’s KiKi Layne and Dudley Dursley himself, Harry Melling. Love and Basketball director Gina Prince-Bythewood helms the picture from a script that’s written by the comic’s OG writer Greg Rucka. In other words, all signs point to a win.



Watch the trailer below.