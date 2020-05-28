The Shining (Warner Bros.)

All work and no play makes life dull for opera fans, which is why this piece of news should get them singing again. As Bloody Disgusting points out, the Minnesota Opera is streaming an audio recording of its 2016 production of The Shining.

At the time, the production sold out its entire two-week run at St. Paul’s Ordway Theater, making this all the more of a sweet treat for fans who never snagged tickets. Granted, it’s only audio, but hey, we take what we can get.



Written by Mark Campbell and composer Paul Moravec, The Shining works heavily from King’s novel. However, Bloody Disgusting says the production also “borrowed flourishes from the Stanley Kubrick film adaptation,” writing “the Overlook’s ghostly residents … were represented by a combination of light projections and live performers.”

Doesn’t that sound cool? Well, the good news is that the Minnesota Opera plans to mount another production of the show next year from May 15-23rd. In the meantime, pour yourself some Jack — pun intended — and listen below. You have until July 5th.

In related news, Kubrick’s 1980 masterpiece recently turned 40 over Memorial Day weekend. Celebrate the occasion and stave off cabin fever yourself with our new caretaker face mask. And if this incredible opera isn’t enough, you can shack up in the Overlook with The Losers’ Club as they review King’s novel and every adaptation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher