The Twilight Zone Season 2 Cast, Directors, Episodes, and Writers Announced

Jordan Peele in The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

At a time when every day feels like an episode of The Twilight Zone, it’s perhaps fitting that the CBS All Access reboot is returning this summer. Today, the network has announced the cast and crew for the forthcoming second season.

Once again, it’s a star-studded affair with appearances by Billy Porter, Joel McHale, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Damon Wayans Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Ethan Embry, Jimmi Simpson, David Krumholtz, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and, yes, Sky Ferreira.



Perhaps the most exciting news is the list of writers: Executive producer and host Jordan Peele penned “Downtime”; Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due will take us to “A Small Town”; and director Osgood Perkins wrote “You Might Also Like”.

The collection of filmmakers is also impressive, particularly Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless); J.D. Dillard (Sleight); the aforementioned Perkins (Gretel and Hansel); and returning titan Ana Lily Amirpour (The Bad Batch).

No synopses for each of the episodes just yet but a press releases notes this next go-around “will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension.” So, take that as you will.

Below, you can consult the full cast and crew. Currently, there’s no premiere date set, but expect this to drop over the summer. In the meantime, revisit The Fifth Dimension‘s weekly podcast recaps of the hit-or-miss debut season…

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

Episode: “8”

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) and Brandon Jay McLaren (UnREAL, Graceland)

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Episode: “A Small Town”

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, Let’s Be Cops), David Krumholtz (The Deuce, Evel), Natalie Martinez (Reminiscence, The I-Land), and Paula Newsome (Barry, Chicago Med)

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Episode: “Try, Try”

Starring Topher Grace (Blackkklansman, Black Mirror) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us, Pitch)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

Episode: “You Might Also Like”

Starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire, Manchester by the Sea) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll, High Maintenance)

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

Episode: “Ovation”

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Country), Tawny Newsome (Space Force, Lower Decks), Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver, Twin Peaks), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang! Bang!), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, Night at the Museum franchise)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Episode: “Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin (the Deadpool franchise, Homeland), Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk, Fear the Walking Dead), and Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4)

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie, Blindspotting), Daniel Sunjata (Graceland, Rescue Me), and Billy Porter (Pose, Like a Boss)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead, Dharma & Greg), Chris Meloni (The Handmaid’s Tale, 42), and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person, Enough Said)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror: USS Callister) and Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl