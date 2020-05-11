The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

The Twilight Zone is closer than you think. Today, CBS All Access announced that the second season of Jordan Peele’s reboot will arrive on Thursday, June 25th for what they’ve dubbed “National Twilight Zone Day”. Unlike last year’s run, however, all 10 episodes will be available at once, and you can get a preview of what’s to come in the new trailer.

“You are not who you appear to be,” says Billy Porter in a voice over. From there, we get a smash cut of scenes that include a not-so-subtle reference to the Invader from “The Invaders”, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nod to The Busy Bee Cafe from “The Nick of Time”, what appears to be an homage to 2001’s HAL, and essentially every star on payroll.



As previously reported, many of those stars include the aforementioned Porter, Joel McHale, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Damon Wayans Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Ethan Embry, Jimmi Simpson, David Krumholtz, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, and Christopher Meloni. Of course, Peele himself returns as the host and the voice.

Watch below.

Looking to bide the time? Revisit The Fifth Dimension’s weekly podcast recaps of the hit-or-miss debut season. Below, you can stream their review of “Point of Origin”, one of the stronger outings of that run.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS