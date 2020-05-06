The US is Getting Its First Drive-In Concert Tour

Drive-In Tour, photo via Getty

Regardless of what Missouri and Arkansas say, the prospect of live music in a confined venue setting seems implausible for the foreseeable future. Instead, musicians in countries like Denmark and Germany have gotten creative by staging “drive-in” concerts in which attendees watch from the safety of their vehicle. Now, electronic musician Marc Rebillet has announced the first drive-in concert tour in the US.

Rebillet will embark on the seven-date drive-in tour beginning in June, with socially distant concerts scheduled in North Carolina, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. In lieu of opening acts, each show will screen short films. Additionally, attendees will be able to purchase merchandise, food, and more.



Check out the full itinerary below (specific venue information is still forthcoming). Rebillet also promises that additional dates will be announced in the future.

A portion of the tour’s proceeds will be donated to GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Marc Rebillet’s “Drive-In Concert Tour” 2020 Dates:

06/11 – Charlotte, NC

06/18 – Kansas City, KS

06/20 – Tulsa, OK

06/25 – Fort Worth, TX

06/26 – Fort Worth, TX

07/02 – Houston, TX

07/03 – Houston, TX