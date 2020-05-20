The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2021

The Weeknd, photo by Duncan Loudon

After releasing one of the most popular albums of the year in After Hours, The Weeknd was understandably excited about a massive arena tour. Unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic put the kibosh on that, but the Canadian pop star has now announced that he’s rescheduled those tour dates for the summer and fall of 2021.

“The After Hours (Rescheduled) Tour” kicks off in Vancouver in June, exactly one year and a day after it was originally set to commence. The 67-date trek criss-crosses North America until October, at which time he’ll take the show to Europe. All of his old performances have found a new home except for a November stop in Glasgow, the exact time of which is still TBD. He’ll be joined on tour with openers Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and Black Atlass. Check out the full schedule below.



Of course, some healthcare experts think concerts won’t return until fall 2021, and if those more pessimistic predictions are correct, this won’t be the last time these tour dates are rescheduled. If things don’t work out, he could always fall back on a career as a sitcom writer; The Weeknd recently co-wrote an episode of American Dad, where he premiered the new song “I’m a Virgin”.

Get tickets to The Weeknd’s upcoming tour dates here.

The Weeknd 2021 Tour Dates:

06/12/2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

06/13/2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

06/15/2021 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/17/2021 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

06/19/2021 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/21/2021 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/24/2021 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

06/25/2021 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/27/2021 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/28/2021 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/30/2021 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

07/02/2021 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/04/2021 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/06/2021 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/07/2021 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/09/2021 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/12/2021 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

07/13/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/15/2021 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/16/2021 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/19/2021 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

07/22/2021 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/23/2021 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/25/2021 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/27/2021 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

07/29/2021 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

07/30/2021 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/01/2021 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/03/2021 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/04/2021 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

08/06/2021 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

08/08/2021 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/10/2021 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/13/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/14/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/15/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/18/2021 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/19/2021 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/21/2021 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/22/2021 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/24/2021 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/25/2021 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/28/2021 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/29/2021 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/31/2021 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/02/2021 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/04/2021 — Stockholm, SE @ Ericcson Globe

10/06/2021 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/09/2021 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

10/11/2021 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

10/13/2021 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/15/2021 — Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

10/16/2021 — Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

10/17/2021 — Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

10/19/2021 — Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome

10/22/2021 — Birmingham, UK @ Arena

10/24/2021 — Manchester, UK @ Arena

10/25/2021 — London, UK @ The O2

10/29/2021 — London, UK @ The O2

10/30/2021 — London, UK @ The O2

10/31/2021 — London, UK @ The O2

11/03/2021 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/05/2021 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

TBD — Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

11/08/2021 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

11/09/2021 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

11/11/2021 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena