The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2021

After releasing one of the most popular albums of the year in After Hours, The Weeknd was understandably excited about a massive arena tour. Unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic put the kibosh on that, but the Canadian pop star has now announced that he’s rescheduled those tour dates for the summer and fall of 2021.
“The After Hours (Rescheduled) Tour” kicks off in Vancouver in June, exactly one year and a day after it was originally set to commence. The 67-date trek criss-crosses North America until October, at which time he’ll take the show to Europe. All of his old performances have found a new home except for a November stop in Glasgow, the exact time of which is still TBD. He’ll be joined on tour with openers Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and Black Atlass. Check out the full schedule below.
Of course, some healthcare experts think concerts won’t return until fall 2021, and if those more pessimistic predictions are correct, this won’t be the last time these tour dates are rescheduled. If things don’t work out, he could always fall back on a career as a sitcom writer; The Weeknd recently co-wrote an episode of American Dad, where he premiered the new song “I’m a Virgin”.
Get tickets to The Weeknd’s upcoming tour dates here.
The Weeknd 2021 Tour Dates:
06/12/2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
06/13/2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
06/15/2021 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/17/2021 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
06/19/2021 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/21/2021 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/24/2021 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena
06/25/2021 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/27/2021 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/28/2021 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/30/2021 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
07/02/2021 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/04/2021 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/06/2021 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/07/2021 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/09/2021 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/12/2021 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
07/13/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/15/2021 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/16/2021 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/19/2021 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
07/22/2021 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/23/2021 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/25/2021 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/27/2021 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
07/29/2021 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
07/30/2021 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/01/2021 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/03/2021 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/04/2021 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
08/06/2021 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
08/08/2021 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/10/2021 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/13/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/14/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/15/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/18/2021 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/19/2021 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
08/21/2021 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/22/2021 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
08/24/2021 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/25/2021 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/28/2021 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
08/29/2021 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/31/2021 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/02/2021 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/04/2021 — Stockholm, SE @ Ericcson Globe
10/06/2021 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/09/2021 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
10/11/2021 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
10/13/2021 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/15/2021 — Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
10/16/2021 — Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
10/17/2021 — Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
10/19/2021 — Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome
10/22/2021 — Birmingham, UK @ Arena
10/24/2021 — Manchester, UK @ Arena
10/25/2021 — London, UK @ The O2
10/29/2021 — London, UK @ The O2
10/30/2021 — London, UK @ The O2
10/31/2021 — London, UK @ The O2
11/03/2021 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
11/05/2021 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
TBD — Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
11/08/2021 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
11/09/2021 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
11/11/2021 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena