Celebrating 100 Episodes of This Must Be the Gig with Mike Patton, Alicia Keys, Shirley Manson, and More

On today’s episode, host Lior Phillips and engineer Adam Kivel celebrate 100 episodes of This Must Be the Gig. After compiling votes from listeners, the duo reflect on 12 fan-favorite episode and share key clips.

Special memories include Mike Patton reflecting on his music piracy while working at a record store, Alicia Keys recognizing herself in music as a teen, and Jacob Collier contextualizing the process of learning music theory.

Plus, Lior and Adam look back at powerful clips with David Byrne, Shirley Manson, and Jenny Slate. And don’t forget to stay tuned to the end of the episode for a surprise look at next week’s astounding guest!

This Must Be the Gig gives backstage access to passionate fans worldwide. Each week, host Lior Phillips talks to artists and industry personalities about their first concert, pre-show rituals, trends in the festival scene, and much, much more. After all, every fan has a gig that changed their life—and so does every musician.

