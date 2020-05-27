Rose McGowan on Planet 9 and Building a Better World

This Must Be the Gig - Rose McGowan

This week, This Must Be the Gig is joined by actor, filmmaker, musician, and fearless activist Rose McGowan. Known for her roles in films like Scream and Jawbreaker and TV shows like Charmed, Rose’s recent life has been dedicated to bringing the horrors of abusers such as Harvey Weinstein to light and to justice—a subject she faces with boundless fortitude.

Most recently, she has turned her passion towards making music, namely the new album Planet 9. Rose envisioned this alternate planet as a child, and has shared an album encapsulating the feeling of hope, escape, and light for herself and for listeners as a comfort, solace, and respite. In this chat, Rose and host Lior Phillips discuss what it took to bring Planet 9 to life, speaking your truth, using music as mind medicine, and so much more.

This Must Be the Gig gives backstage access to passionate fans worldwide. Each week, host Lior Phillips talks to artists and industry personalities about their first concert, pre-show rituals, trends in the festival scene, and much, much more. After all, every fan has a gig that changed their life—and so does every musician.

