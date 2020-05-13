This Week on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram: Cage the Elephant, Rogue Wave, KennyHoopla

KennyHoopla, Cage the Elephant's Nick Bockrath, and Rogue Wave

This week on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram, we’re going global. From the smooth R&B of James Vickery to Cage the Elephant’s raucous guitar work, check out live sets to fit your every quarantine mood.

British R&B singer James Vickery joins us from across the pond on Wednesday, May 13th, at 2:00 p.m. EDT to celebrate the release of his new LIVE from London EP.



On Thursday the 14th, Homeschool is back with a new guitar lesson from Cage the Elephant’s Nick Bockrath. Tune in at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Next, indie rockers Rogue Wave log on for a special live set on Friday, May 15th, at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

Rounding out the week is genre-bending newcomer KennyHoopla. Spend Sunday, May 17th, with the breakout artist as he details his debut EP, how will i rest in peace if I’m buried by a highway?//, out this Friday.

For more CoS livestream content, make sure to follow us on Twitch to catch all of our new programming: the pop culture ranking show Tier Drop; watch-alongs with our podcasts The Horror Virgin, The Losers’ Club, and Halloweenies; plus our review show COVID-EODROME.