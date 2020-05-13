Menu
This Week on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram: Cage the Elephant, Rogue Wave, KennyHoopla

British R&B singer James Vickery also takes over to celebrate his new LIVE from London EP

on May 13, 2020, 1:55pm
Consequence of Sound Instagram James Vickery Cage the Elephatn Nick Bockrath Rogue Wave kennyhoopla
KennyHoopla, Cage the Elephant's Nick Bockrath, and Rogue Wave

This week on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram, we’re going global. From the smooth R&B of James Vickery to Cage the Elephant’s raucous guitar work, check out live sets to fit your every quarantine mood.  

British R&B singer James Vickery joins us from across the pond on Wednesday, May 13th, at 2:00 p.m. EDT to celebrate the release of his new LIVE from London EP

On Thursday the 14th, Homeschool is back with a new guitar lesson from Cage the Elephant’s Nick Bockrath. Tune in at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Next, indie rockers Rogue Wave log on for a special live set on Friday, May 15th, at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

Rounding out the week is genre-bending newcomer KennyHoopla. Spend Sunday, May 17th, with the breakout artist as he details his debut EP, how will i rest in peace if I’m buried by a highway?//, out this Friday.

For more CoS livestream content, make sure to follow us on Twitch to catch all of our new programming: the pop culture ranking show Tier Drop; watch-alongs with our podcasts The Horror VirginThe Losers’ Club, and Halloweenies; plus our review show COVID-EODROME.

 

