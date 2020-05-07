Thousand Pieces of Gold Cast and Crew Reunite for COVID-EODROME on Twitch

COVID-EODROME - Thousand Pieces of Gold

COVID-EODROME, a new weekly movie review series for our newly minted Twitch channel, returns to review the latest Video On-Demand releases. Hosted by The Spool’s Editor-in-Chief Clint Worthington and RogerEbert.com’s Scout Tafoya, the show provides some much-needed film criticism for your quarantine.

Starting at 2:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST, the series will spotlight three new releases:



–First up is Martha Stephens’ new drama To the Stars, which stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Shea Whigham, Tony Hale, and more. It’s currently streaming on Hulu.

–Next up is Coky Giedroyc’s comedic adaptation of Caitlin Moran’s How to Build a Girl, which stars Beanie Feldstein and premieres this weekend on VOD.

–And finally, we have Driveways, the final film to star the late Brian Dennehy. It’s also available on VOD.

Then at 3:15 p.m. EST / 12:15 p.m. PST, Clint and Scout will speak with Thousand Pieces of Gold filmmaker Nancy Kelly, editor/producer Kenji Yamamoto, and stars Rosalind Chao and Chris Cooper to revisit the 1990 adaptation of Ruthanne Lum McCunn’s historical novel-of-the-same-name.

Join along below via Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel.

COVID-EODROME airs Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST via Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel. Follow the channel to participate in our future events and activities, which also includes watch-alongs and rankings.