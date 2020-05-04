Menu
Thurston Moore Group Share New Song “May Daze”: Stream

Featuring Moore alongside Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, My Bloody Valentine bassist Deb Googe, and Nought guitarist James Sedwards

on May 04, 2020, 10:12am
Thurston Moore Group

Lockdown has been peppered with a handful of newly revealed tracks from Thurston Moore’s numerous projects. The former Sonic Youth member revisited Chelsea Light Moving on “Sunday Stage” and “No Go”, and now he’s pulled some Thurston Moore Group cuts from the vault. Having shared “INSTANT TRANSCENDENT CONJECTURE” last month, TMG have now returned with “May Daze”.

Recorded with producer Paul Epworth at London’s Church studios, “May Daze” features Moore alongside Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, My Bloody Valentine bassist Deb Googe, and Nought guitarist James Sedwards. In a description of the song, Moore said this “new old track” is meant to be “a soundtrack for our usa sisters + brothers to register as voters today, if you still need to – we can change the world – free all political prisoners – insurrection for common decency – rock n roll consciousness – more to come.”

Take a listen to Thurston Moore Group’s “May Daze” below.

 

