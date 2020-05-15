Timothy Olyphant Joins The Mandalorian Season 2

Deadwood (HBO)

The Force is strong with Timothy Olyphant. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadwood star has joined the Star Wars galaxy by signing on for the second season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

As of publication, there’s no word on who he’ll be playing, but given Olyphant’s hunky looks and trademark wit, we’re kind of, maybe, okay, we totally are, hoping he’s playing Dash Rendar from Shadows of the Empire.



That may be wishful thinking, but seeing how we’re seeing Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, it’s not exactly out of the question. At the very least, it would connect that Star Wars legend.

Whatever the case, Olymphant joins a stacked cast that also includes The Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn in an undisclosed role. We’ll also take Biehn as Rendar. Either/or.

It’s also a similarly star-studded affair behind the camera as directors Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed will join returning director Dave Filloni and show creator Jon Favreau in helming a number of episodes.

To quote our go-to favorite Solo, we have a good feeling about this, and so does Disney, which explains why the Mouse House has already confirmed a third season. Then again, we’re not at all surprised since it’s, well, Star Wars.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ this fall.