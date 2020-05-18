Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Tool’s Adam Jones Shares Demo of Fear Inoculum Song “Descending”: Stream

It's a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how the mathy metalheads develop their intricate songs

by
on May 18, 2020, 6:10pm
0 comments
Tool Demo Descending Adam Jones Fear Inocolum
Tool, photo by Travis Shinn

Tool guitarist Adam Jones has shared an early demo of the Fear Inoculum song “Descending”.

In introducing the one-minute clip on Instagram, Jones gave a peek into the band’s songwriting process. He said that bassist  Justin Chancellor initially conceived of a “killer” melody in 7/8 time, which eventually became the main verse. Together they “jammed it a LONG time trying to find other cool working parts,” and Jones eventually came up with the chorus and the 9/8 “turnaround.” Between the written description and the demo itself, it’s a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how the mathy metalheads develop their intricate songs. Jones wrote,

“Writing music Justin and I normally bring in potential riffs and demos – then the 3 of us tear them apart like wolves while [Danny Carey] stirs it up with the most opposite counter rhythm drumming (which actually does drives everything forward) Justin brought in this killer 7 melody which is now the main verse of the song. (He called it “bluegrass” as a working title). We jammed it a LONG time trying to find other cool working parts. Eventually I added the 9beat turnaround and a chorus. Then we arranged the intro -which came along very naturally.”

Editors' Picks

Check out the “Descending” demo below. Jones has seemingly been on a mission to demystify Tool’s densest songs, and earlier this month he shared a guitar playthrough tutorial for “Pneuma”. Meanwhile, Carey and Chancellor participated in a Berklee College of Music bass and drum webinar, in which Carey revealed that Tool plans to write a new EP in quarantine. 

View this post on Instagram

Early comp of what is now descending. 🔲 Writing music 🔲 Justin and I normally bring in potential riffs and demos – then the 3 of us tear them apart like wolves while DC stirs it up with the most opposite counter rhythm drumming (which actually does drives everything forward)🤘🏽 Justin brought in this killer 7 melody which is now the main verse of the song. (He called it “bluegrass” as a working title). We jammed it a LONG time trying to find other cool working parts. Eventually I added the 9beat turnaround and a chorus. Then we arranged the intro -which came along very naturally. *The two guitar parts are recorded left and right stereo so feel free to try some headphones 🎧 ~enjoy friends 💕

A post shared by Adam Jones (@adamjones_tv) on

Previous Story
Iron Maiden Singer Bruce Dickinson’s Longtime Wife Paddy Bowden Dies in Tragic Accident
No comments