Tool’s Adam Jones Shares Guitar Playthrough Tutorial for “Pneuma”: Watch

Tool's Adam Jones, photo by Killian Young

Tool guitarist Adam Jones has offered a rare glimpse into one of the band’s songs, posting a playthrough tutorial of the last verse of “Pneuma” on Instagram.

The video shows a close-up of Jones’ fret hand as he shreds through the final section of the standout track from 2019’s Fear Inoculum. If you ever wanted to tab out the guitarwork, now’s your chance to get the exact notes directly from Jones himself. He also reveals his guitar’s specific tuning for the song.



The video was recorded while Tool was still on tour, in an undetermined dressing room. Jones wrote on Instagram:

“A little Tutorial share. Dressing room guitar lesson of the last verse in #Pneuma made for my guitar friend & supporter @axeofcreation [Gregory Bolomey] while we were on tour (hmm …I can’t remember where we were…) • 440 D dropped on the #nomad • Justin stays on the original riff so there are some nice little conflicting moments between the 2 parts. *Not difficult to play but it’s very satisfying.”

Jones isn’t the only member of Tool to share some musical pointers during the coronavirus pandemic, which postponed the band’s planned North American spring tour. Drummer Danny Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor recently participated in a webinar alongside other notable metal musicians in conjunction with Berklee College of Music.

During that webinar, Carey mentioned that Tool hope to write music for a new EP during their downtime. Perhaps the follow-up to the long-awaited Fear Inoculum will indeed come sooner rather than expected. Meanwhile, vocalist Maynard James Keenan has been teasing new material from one of his other bands, Puscifer.

Watch Adam Jones’ playthrough via Instagram below.