Tove Lo Releases Expanded Edition of Sunshine Kitty, Shares New Song “sadder badder cooler”: Stream

Tove Lo

Tove Lo has released a new expanded version of her latest album, Sunshine Kitty. Dubbed the Paw Prints Edition, the special release adds eight songs to the tracklist, including the newly revealed single “sadder badder cooler”.

Much of the additional material on Sunshine Kitty (Paw Prints Edition) is made up of previously released tracks, including the FINNEAS-produced “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak”, as well as Tove Lo’s cover of Swedish artist Veronica Maggio’s “I’m Coming”. Also present are a pair of Live at Vevo recordings (“Sweettalk My Heart” and “Mistaken”), Heavy Baile’s remix of “Are U Gonna Tell her”, and the Team Salut remix of “Sweettalk My Heart”.



As for the new track, “sadder badder cooler” is an empowering electropop jam that truly lives up to its title. Speaking of the song in a press release, Tove Lo said,

“Elvira Anderfjärd and I wrote ‘sadder badder cooler’ after going deep about how every heart break kind of chips away a little piece of you, but it also gives you power if you let it. And how breaking it off with someone who’s bad to you is always a mixed feeling of sadness, anger and big relief. This song to me is full of glitter and power and I hope it hits heavy with my fans.”

“sadder badder cooler” also comes with an animated music video that finds a cartoon Tove Lo violently tracking down her exes with her feline companion with a vagina tummy symbol violently tracking down her exes. Take a look below, followed by the full Sunshine Kitty (Paw Prints Edition) stream.

Sunshine Kitty (Paw Prints Edition) Artwork:

Sunshine Kitty (Paw Prints Edition) Tracklist:

01. sadder badder cooler

02. Bikini Porn

03. I’m Coming

04. Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak

05. Gritty Pretty

06. Glad He’s Gone

07. Bad as the Boys (feat. ALMA)

08. Sweettalk my Heart

09. Stay Over

10. Are U gonna tell her? (feat. MC Zaac)

11. Jacques (with Jax Jones)

12. Mateo

13. Come Undone

14. Equally Lost (feat. Doja Cat)

15. Really don’t like u (feat. Kylie Minogue)

16. Shifted

17. Mistaken

18. Anywhere u go

19. Are U gonna tell her? (feat MC Zaac) (Heavy Baile Remix)

20. Sweettalk my Heart (Team Salut Remix)

21. Sweettalk my Heart – Live at Vevo

22. Mistaken – Live at Vevo