Trump Campaign Compares Itself to Death Star, Forgets Death Star Blows Up

Donald Trump, professional troll and occasional President of the United States, is running for reelection by comparing himself to fictional mass murderers. A few months ago he shared a video of himself as Thanos, snapping the Democratic half of the country into oblivion. Now, his 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale has begun referring to Trump’s campaign as the Death Star, but Darth Brad has apparently forgotten the part where the Death Star blows up.

“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star)” Parsacle wrote on Twitter. “It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time.” He included a GIF of the Death Star then firing, leaving out all the space fascism and the destruction of planets full of people. Although Trump’s enthusiasm for those policies is probably not in doubt, given his recent proposals.



After his tweet, as millions of voices cried out in disdain, Darth Brad followed up to say “I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did.” He may be referring to this February article in The Atlantic, though the quote came from a Republican strategist. Parscale added, “However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet.” Here, people who read his previous tweet may be forgiven for some confusion. He concluded with, “Laugh all you want, we will take the win!” Indeed, just as the Empire took the win in that galaxy far, far away.

