Trump Campaign Compares Itself to Death Star, Forgets Death Star Blows Up

Nobody tell them how the movies end

by
on May 07, 2020, 1:38pm
3 comments
Trump Campaign Compares Itself to Death Star Twitter Brad Parscale
Donald Trump, left, and Star Wars (Disney)

Donald Trump, professional troll and occasional President of the United States, is running for reelection by comparing himself to fictional mass murderers. A few months ago he shared a video of himself as Thanos, snapping the Democratic half of the country into oblivion. Now, his 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale has begun referring to Trump’s campaign as the Death Star, but Darth Brad has apparently forgotten the part where the Death Star blows up.

“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star)” Parsacle wrote on Twitter. “It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time.” He included a GIF of the Death Star then firing, leaving out all the space fascism and the destruction of planets full of people. Although Trump’s enthusiasm for those policies is probably not in doubt, given his recent proposals.

After his tweet, as millions of voices cried out in disdain, Darth Brad followed up to say “I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did.” He may be referring to this February article in The Atlanticthough the quote came from a Republican strategist. Parscale added, “However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet.” Here, people who read his previous tweet may be forgiven for some confusion. He concluded with, “Laugh all you want, we will take the win!” Indeed, just as the Empire took the win in that galaxy far, far away.

Earlier this week, Trump toured a mask factory while not wearing a mask, as “Live and Let Die” blasted over the loudspeakers. This “who cares?” approach to human life has won Trump the admiration of supervillains everywhere. The intergalactic warriors of GWAR have taken to praising Trump, as well as encouraging their fans to drink bleach. Not everyone thinks Trump’s policies make him a bad guy, though; Jon Voight says he’s a “hero.”

