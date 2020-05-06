Trump Tours Mask Factory Without Mask as “Live or Let Die” Plays Over Loudspeaker

Donald Trump, photo via Twitter/@zachjourno

If you thought Vice President Mike Pence refusing to wear a mask at the Mayo Clinic was peak ridiculousness for this administration, you should’ve known better. Today, Donald Trump visited a Honeywell factory in Arizona that had been converted to manufacture N-95 masks. Not only did the president not wear a mask, he toured the facility while Guns N’ Roses’ cover of “Live and Let Die” played on the sound system. Because let’s face it, considering how little this administration seems to understand or respect science, why would we expect them to pick up on irony?

According to Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown, the music playing over the speakers appeared to be the same playlist from Trump’s rallies — except “Live and Let Die”, which was newly added. “The White House must have picked it themselves,” Brown suggested.



Trump, who wore safety goggles during the tour, previously said he “would certainly” wear a mask on the trip if it were “a mask environment” (via CNBC). Despite signs posted throughout the facility saying masks should be worn at all times, neither Trump nor any of member of his entourage (which included Arizona’s Republican Senator Martha McSally and Republican Representatives Debbie Lesko and Paul Gosar) wore masks. And to top it all off, Trump was gifted a shadowbox display of one of Honeywell’s N-95 masks at the end of the tour.

As Jimmy Kimmel put it, there is “no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song ‘Live and Let Die’ blares in the background.”

We are truly in the darkest timeline.

I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020

President Trump is in a mask factory, not wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/jtBmyKJPCa — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020

This really isn't the track you want to come on at this point pic.twitter.com/DaBQ2zsXIx — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020