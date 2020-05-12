Back to the Future Cast Reunite, Recreate Iconic Scenes on YouTube Livestream: Watch

Back to the Future cast reunite for Josh Gad's "Reunited Apart" livestream

Josh Gad built a time machine… out of a YouTube channel. After reuniting the Goonies last week, Gad’s new livestream series “Reunited Apart” has now brought back together the cast of Back to the Future.

In addition to the trilogy’s stars, Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), the reunion featured appearances from franchise cast members Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen, Elisabeth Shue, and Claudia Wells.



Director Robert Zemeckis, screenwriter Bob Gale, “The Power of Love” songwriter Huey Lewis, and composer Alan Silvestri also joined. Even recent Star Wars director and longtime Back to the Future fan J.J. Abrams hopped on the stream to participate in the festivities.

As with Gad’s Goonies reunion, the Back to the Future virtual hangout included a great deal of joyful reminiscing, in addition to the recreation of some iconic scenes. Given our current circumstances, is there anything more fitting than Doc reciting the line “Why are things so heavy in the future?”

Later in the episode, the cast of one of the best films of the ’80s balanced out their nostalgia with a fun discussion about the future of the franchise. Some cast members proposed ideas for a reboot or sequel, and Lloyd even suggested a crossover with Rick and Morty, a cartoon that fans have long-speculated is an homage to Back to the Future. While Gale has been adamant about never rebooting the franchise, it was still nice to hear the cast dream.

You can watch the whole Back to the Future reunion below, which also features a quarantine rendition of Lewis’ “The Power of Love”.

Like many celebrity livestream events, this episode of “Reunited Apart” benefited COVID-19 relief efforts, specifically Project Hope, an international fundraiser that provides assistance to health care workers and communities in need.