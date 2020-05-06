Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Ezra Koenig Performs Vampire Weekend Medley on Fallon from Quarantine: Watch

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Father of the Bride

by
on May 06, 2020, 10:22am
0 comments
ezra-koenig-vampire-weekend-medley-fallon-quarantine-video-watch
Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koening performing from quarantine

This past weekend marked the one-year anniversary of Father of the Bride, the stellar fourth album from Vampire Weekend. In celebration, frontman Ezra Koenig delivered a quarantine-style medley of the album’s songs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

Shot from his own spacious home studio, Koenig performed solo piano renditions of standout tracks “Flower Moon”, “Stranger”, and “Big Blue”. The album versions of these three songs benefited from robust instrumentation, but Koenig proved they sound just as lovely and clever when stripped bare. Watch video of the Fallon medley below.

Editors' Picks

Prior to lockdown, Vampire Weekend shared three FOTB bonus tracks, as well as campaigned hard for former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Earlier this year, FOTB was awarded a Grammy for Best Alternative Album.

Previous Story
Sheryl Crow Covers George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” on Colbert: Watch
Next Story
Things Get Hairy on JPEGMAFIA’s “BALD! REMIX” Featuring Denzel Curry: Stream
No comments