Laura Marling Performs Quarantine Version of “Held Down” on Colbert: Watch

Laura Marling on Colbert

Updated for the pandemic era, The A Late Show with Stephen Colbert now sees musical guests perform from their respective self-isolation spaces. Such remote, stripped-down settings may require some acts to make major adjustments to their arrangements, but for Laura Marling, whose intimate folk translates seamlessly.

Broadcasting from her cozy London living room Friday night, Marling delicately offered up “Held Down”, a quiet yet still powerful single from her recently released Song for Our Daughter. The new album came out last month during the peak of the coronavirus, so its tracks feel especially tied to this time; watching the UK songwriter sing, “‘Cause we all want to be here now/ And we all want to be held down” in front of her fireplace certainly has a different meaning in context.



Check out her Colbert performance below, followed by her recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where she discussed her newest record and the impact of studying psychoanalysis.

Marling also just appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert and collaborated with Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien on a track called “Cloak of the Night”.

