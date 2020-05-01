Robyn (photo by Amy Price), Mark Ronson and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker (photo by Philip Cosores)

Consider your Friday night plans locked and loaded. Music producer extraordinaire Mark Ronson is livestreaming an epic, star-studded party called “Love Lockdown” on YouTube tonight.

Described as a “video mixtape”, the lineup boasts 27 (!) artists, many of whom have collaborated with Ronson in some capacity. Leading the bill are Tame Impala, Robyn, Daryl Hall, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, and Ronson himself.



Also expected to appear are Lykke Li, Christine and the Queens, MØ, fun.’s Nate Ruess with producer Jeff Bhasker, Lil Jon, and Miike Snow, as are producer/DJs like Disclosure, D-Nice, Peggy Gou, A-Trak, and The Black Madonna. Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill, who’s been known to serve up the occasional Radiohead cover, is partaking in the event, too.

“Love Lockdown” officially begins streaming Friday, May 1st, at 6 p.m. ET below.